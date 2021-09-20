Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced a visit Monday to Del Rio, Texas, where a camp of thousands of illegal immigrants has sprung up, puncturing the Biden administration’s claims of border security.

His visit comes as his department announced a series of get-tough steps, including promises of faster deportations, to try to clear out the throng of mostly Haitian immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande and established the beachhead in the U.S.

In an unsigned statement over the weekend, the department also said it was negotiating with other countries where the Haitians last lived to try to get them to take back the new arrivals.

