The Biden administration informed Congress on Monday that it hopes to welcome 125,000 refugees in fiscal 2022, envisioning a massive ramp-up in admissions even as the government struggles to handle its current challenges at the southern border and with Afghan evacuees.

President Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign had promised that high level of refugees but failed to reach it this year, blaming predecessor Donald Trump for leaving damaged refugee machinery. Mr. Biden was under intense pressure to make sure next year met his goal.

The 125,000 figure is a ceiling, not a target, and the administration may fall short of it, but immigrant-rights advocates said the symbolism of the announcement was important.

“Facing the greatest refugee crisis in our time, I know the Biden administration is working to restore the United States’ longstanding bipartisan tradition of providing safety to the world’s most vulnerable refugees — including Afghan refugees,” said Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In 2020, the last full year under former President Trump, the government set a target of 18,000 refugees and admitted fewer than 12,000.

Mr. Trump had cut that number even deeper for 2021, but Mr. Biden overturned that proclamation and set a target of 62,500. That was a purely symbolic move.

The administration says it will come in at about 12,500 refugees this year.

Refugees are foreigners who apply for protection from persecution while outside the U.S. They are similar to asylum-seekers, who apply from within the U.S.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.