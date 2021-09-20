Former President Donald Trump tore into state Sen. Matt Dolan of Ohio shortly after he entered next year’s U.S. Senate race over the Cleveland Indians and their planned nickname change.

In a statement Monday evening, Mr. Trump noted that Mr. Dolan’s father Paul announced that the team will be changing its name to the Guardians for next season.

“Anybody that changes the name of the once storied Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians should not be running for the United States Senate representing the Great People of Ohio,” Mr. Trump said.

“Despite this, a man named Matt Dolan, the son of the owner of the team, said he is against Cancel Culture. Do those two things really work together?” the former president said.

Earlier Monday, the younger Mr. Dolan had announced that he will run for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Rob Portman.

Other candidates for the GOP nomination include investment banker Mike Gibbons, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, former state party chairwoman Jane Timken, and author J.D. Vance.

Mr. Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone in the race, though several of the candidates have openly courted him.

But, he said in Monday night’s statement, “I know of at least one person in the race who I won’t be endorsing. The Republican Party has too many RINOs!”

