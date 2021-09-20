The National Republican Campaign Committee is sending presents to seven House Democrats facing tight reelection, but the group probably won’t get many thank yous.

The NRCC, the campaign arm for House Republicans, sent them doormats, which is what the GOP is calling these vulnerable incumbents.

“We are sending doormats to these lawmakers to remind them they let Nancy Pelosi walk all over them. Voters will hold any Democrat who supports Nancy Pelosi’s reckless $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree accountable,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer.

The moderate Democrats are under fire after portraying themselves as standing up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the $3.5 trillion spending package being put together in Congress. The seven said they would block the liberal spending spree unless the House first voted for the $1.2 bipartisan infrastructure package passed by the Senate. But they relented and voted to advance the massive bill after Mrs. Pelosi promised a Sept. 27 vote on the bipartisan measure.

But the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Republicans are just trying to draw attention from the benefits of the package, which includes measures such as child care subsidies and an increase in the tax credit for children.

“The NRCC is desperate to distract from the fact that House Democrats are the ones to thank for getting our economy back on track while every Republican voted to block the very measures responsible for our economic recovery. While they choose to invest in stunts, Democrats are fighting to invest in the American people,” said Chris Taylor, spokesman for the campaign arm for House Democrats.

Getting the doormat will be Democratic Reps. Jim Costa of California, Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, and Vincente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar of Texas.

The gifts will arrive a couple of days after the Republican group launched Internet ads at the seven Democrats on Thursday.

“What’s the difference between Nancy Pelosi’s doormat and Congressman Josh Gottehiemer?” asks one of the ads. “Nothing.”

