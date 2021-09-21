The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak detected in 25 states that has yet to be linked to any food source.

The agency said on Friday that 127 people have become ill from the outbreak, including 18 who were hospitalized. There have been no reported deaths.

However, the CDC warned that those affected by the outbreak could be more than the data reported due to a discrepancy in salmonella testing.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said in a release.

The first outbreak began on Aug. 3, and the last reported illness was on Sept. 1. The CDC said state and local officials are conducting interviews with people about what they consumed in the week before they fell ill.

The Food and Drug Administration is also analyzing records collected from restaurant locations where sick people dined.

Several states in the Midwest and the East Coast were listed as having some level of the outbreak. Texas had the highest number of reported cases with 45 people having fallen ill, followed by Minnesota that had 13 cases.

There’s currently been no product recalls, and the outbreak remains an active CDC investigation.

