The FBI confirmed Tuesday that Gabby Petito was the victim of a homicide.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide,” the agency tweeted Tuesday.

The cause of death was not revealed though.

The coroner’s final report also has not been made public.

Ms. Petito’s body was found Sunday, though authorities did not officially confirm that until Tuesday.

Her disappearance and the search for her absent fiance, with whom she had been on a cross-country trip that they had documented on social media, have gripped the nation for more than a week.

Brian Laundrie is the only person whom the police have declared a person of interest in the case, which is now a homicide, though he has not been officially named a suspect, for granular legal reasons.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider, in a statement attached to the FBI Denver office’s tweet, reiterated that he has been named in the case.

“Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI,” he said.

