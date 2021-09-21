The St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last year now face the threat of getting their law licenses yanked by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Alan D. Pratzel, who as the state’s chief disciplinary counsel is tasked with investigating lawyer misconduct, has asked the state’s high court to review a suspension of the law licenses of Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

Mr. Pratzel cited the misdemeanor charges against the McCloskeys for wielding guns at BLM protesters outside the couple’s St. Louis home, according to reports.

He claimed the McCloskeys’ conduct warranted punishment for “moral turpitude” and “indifference to public safety.”

The couple practice law together. Mr. McCloskey is running for the open U.S. Senate seat of retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican.

Mr. McCloskey did not immediately return a request for comment about the potential suspension of his and his wife’s law license.

The McCloskeys made headlines in June of 2020 they came outside their home and stood in their yard brandishing firearms while crowds of protesters marched down their street. Mr. McCloskey wielded an AR-15-style rifle and Mrs. McCloskey brandished a small semi-automatic pistol.

The incident occurred during Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in major cities across the U.S. for months after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Some of the protests turned violent and resulted in deaths and property damage.

The couple pleaded guilty and paid fines for the charges of assault against Mr. McCloskey and misdemeanor harassment for Mrs. McCloskey.

The couple was later pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.