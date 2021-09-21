Four conservative House Republicans introduced new articles of impeachment against President Biden on Tuesday.

Rep. Bob Gibbs, Ohio Republican, introduced the articles of impeachment, citing three counts — Mr. Biden’s botched retreat from Afghanistan, the southern border crisis, and his bid to extend a federal moratorium on evictions.

“I take this seriously. I don’t think it’s haphazard. I’m not trying to get media attention for myself,” Mr. Gibbs told the Washington Examiner. “He’s done so much damage to this country in less than nine months, which is really scary.”

The three other sponsors are Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Brian Babin and Randy Weber of Texas.

Other Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia, have introduced articles of impeachment, but even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, has not backed any, though he did vow a “day of reckoning” for Mr. Biden over Afghanistan.

With both chambers of Congress in Democratic hands, the chances of an impeachment or conviction actually happening are essentially zero.

“Obviously, it’s not going to go anywhere with Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi,” Mr. Gibbs told the Examiner. But “it shows that there are some Republicans that think that this president needs to be impeached, he needs to be removed from office one way or another.”

“At some point, they’re going to be held accountable for their actions, and this is kind of putting them on notice,” he added.

According to the Examiner, the first count says Mr. Biden “violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of president” by releasing “thousands of migrants who entered the United States illegally without a date to appear in court for immigration.”

The second count says Mr. Biden overstepped presidential authority with his second eviction-moratorium order “despite the clear warning from the U.S. Supreme Court” and “with no legislative directive from the U.S. Congress.”

The third article says Mr. Biden “failed to act responsibly as commander-in-chief with regard to the withdrawal of United States forces from Afghanistan.”

