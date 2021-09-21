Brian Laundrie has a new worry — John Walsh is on his tail.

The longtime host of “America’s Most Wanted” said he is joining the manhunt for the missing fiance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

“I’m settling up to catch this dirtbag,” Mr. Walsh, host of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” on Investigation Discovery, said this week on NewsNation.

Mr. Walsh has helped find 1,400 fugitives in his career.

Mr. Laundrie is officially a person of interest in the disappearance of Ms. Petito, whose body was probably found Sunday at a national park in Wyoming. The couple had spent weeks on a cross-country road trip before dropping off the map.

“This is a homicide,” Mr. Walsh told host Ashleigh Banfield. “This dirtbag is out there. I don’t know how he got out of the house with the FBI and local cops watching him day and night.”

Mr. Walsh also blamed Mr. Laundrie’s parents, who reported him missing to Florida authorities three days after seeing him depart Tuesday wearing a hiking bag.

“You know what they did? They bought their son four extra days,” Mr. Walsh said. “They bought him four days to get a head start. So this Wednesday night, I’m going to focus in on Brian, he’s going to be the top of the show on ‘In Pursuit.’”

“At some point these parents are going to have to pay,” Mr. Walsh added. “They’re going to have to pay for being an accessory for putting him on the run.”

According to NewsNation, Mr. Walsh has helped capture 26 fugitives in his new show’s three seasons. He told the site that anyone who has information about Mr. Laundrie can call his anonymous tip line at 833/378-7783.

