Far-left Democrats, including members of the “Squad,” successfully pressured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday into stripping military aid to Israel from a bill to keep the federal government open past Sept. 30.

Progressives opposed an attempt by Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, to include more than $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome within the short-gap government funding measure the House is set to pass Tuesday.

The missile defense system, which Israel increasingly has relied on, intercepts short-range rockets fired from as far away as 40 miles.

Far-left Democrats argued that they could not back the funding bill if it included military aid to Israel, accusing the Jewish state of perpetrating genocide on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Moderate Democrats, like Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, opposed the push to strip funding.

“The Iron Dome protects innocent civilians in Israel from terrorist attacks, and some of my colleagues have now blocked funding it,” said Mr. Gottheimer. “We must stand by our historic ally — the only democracy in the Middle East.”

Given that Democrats narrowly control the House, Mrs. Pelosi cannot afford to lose more than three members of her majority on any single vote. That reality forced the speaker to acquiesce to the progressives, who had more votes against funding the Iron Dome than moderates had in favor.

Progressive Democrats have long attempted to defund federal support for Israel. Earlier this year, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan introduced legislation that would prevent the Biden White House from selling more than $753 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel.

Republicans say the schism among Democrats over the Iron Dome underscores the difficulty Mrs. Pelosi has in keeping her majority together.

“I have heard that they are in complete disarray right now over these initiatives,” said Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee. “There are problem children on the Democrat side, just [like] we have problem children on the Republican side, that are looking for any excuse to be against anything defense-related.”

Mr. Rogers added that the tactics far-left Democrats used to force Mrs. Pelosi to strip funding for the Iron Dome were reminiscent of the very groups that would benefit most from the move.

“They’re legislative terrorists, who don’t mind killing the hostages,” said Mr. Rogers. “And these bills are the hostages … they’re not here to govern and make things happen.”

