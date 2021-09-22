The hopes of striking a deal to overhaul policing policies are “out of reach,” the Senate Democrat’s top negotiator conceded Wednesday.

Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, declared the deal dead but vowed to fight on a racial justice makeover of America’s police departments.

“After months of exhausting every possible pathway to a bipartisan deal, it remains out of reach right now,” he said.

Mr. Booker has been negotiating with Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, for months to find a bipartisan deal that can pass in the evenly split Senate. A major hangup was Democrats’ push to eliminate qualified immunity for police, a legal principle that shields police and other officials from lawsuits for their actions in the line of duty.

“Unfortunately, even with this law enforcement support and further compromises we offered, there was still too wide a gulf with our negotiating partners and we faced significant obstacles to securing a bipartisan deal,” said Mr. Booker.

Though he vowed to seek an alternative to change policing, he stopped short of calling on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster and ram through sweeping changes in a party-line vote.

“The time has come to explore all other options to achieve meaningful and common sense policing reform. I will not stop fighting until we achieve change that keeps our communities and police officers safe,” he said.

Mr. Booker previously voiced support for ending the filibuster to pass other Democratic priorities including a bill to overhaul elections, which also hit a dead-end in the Senate.

The policing bill has been a top priority for Democrats after the death of George Floyd last year set off protests across the country. A policing bill named after Mr. Floyd passed the Democrat-run House in March. Among other things, it would have eliminated legal protection for police officers called qualified immunity. The bill also would have prohibited practices like chokeholds and required police officers to intervene if they see another officer committing a civil rights violation.

However, the ideas from the far-left, particularly ending qualified immunity, ran into opposition from Republicans who worried radical changes would demoralize officers amid rising violent crimes, and worsen short staffing in police departments as officers have begun quitting.

“America has a serious problem when it comes to discriminatory policing and excessive and deadly force used against communities of color. We can’t properly honor the lives of the victims of this violence if we don’t take meaningful steps to prevent future violence and deaths from occurring and make our communities safer,” Mr. Booker said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.