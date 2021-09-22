Just kill yourself.

That’s Geraldo Rivera’s advice to the absent Brian Laundrie.

The Fox News commentator said Mr. Laundrie, sought as a “person of interest” in the Gabby Petito case, would be better off dead.

“I think Brian Laundrie should kill himself,” he said in an impromptu street interview with TMZ during which he did not hold back.

He said Mr. Laundrie, who he has said on Fox News channel programs has behaved inexplicably for someone who isn’t a murderer, should “have the dignity to spare us his absolute bull——” excuses.

“He should ditch himself in the Florida swamp. He’s a punk,” Mr. Rivera concluded.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.