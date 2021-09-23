Federal authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the missing fiance in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

The U.S. District Court in Wyoming issued the warrant “pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment,” the FBI’s Denver office posted on Twitter.

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Brian Laundrie remains missing however.

While Ms. Petito’s death was ruled a homicide earlier this week, that is not the immediate charge against Mr. Laundrie, the FBI’s Denver office said Thursday evening.

Mr. Laundrie is accused of “violation of [a] federal statute … ‘Use of Unauthorized Access Devices’ related to” his activities after Ms. Petito’s death, according to an FBI news release also posted to Twitter.

Today’s official #FBIDenver statement and the relevant charging documents are attached. pic.twitter.com/KMEIMOuqKH — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” said Michael Schneider, the special-agent-in-charge at the Denver FBI office.

