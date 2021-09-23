A pro-life Democrat launched his campaign Thursday for Illinois’ 1st Congressional District seat, challenging a longtime incumbent representing Chicago’s South Side.

Pastor Chris Butler is aiming to compete in the Democratic primary against Rep. Bobby Rush, a fellow pastor who once defeated Barack Obama for the majority-Black district.

“The reason I’m running is that I don’t think the first district can afford to send just another Democrat to Washington,” Mr. Butler told The Washington Times. “There are lots of diverse communities throughout this district — we’ve got racial diversity, economic diversity, and a diversity of ideas. We want to work with people who don’t see everything the same way, including on the issues of life.”

A community organizer for more than 25 years, Mr. Butler said he‘s preparing to challenge Mr. Rush, who has not officially announced a reelection bid.

