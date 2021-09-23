The coronavirus was the leading cause of law enforcement deaths in the first six months of this year, according to a report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Preliminary data published last week show 71 officers died after contracting COVID-19 while on the job in the first half of 2021 — more than a third of the 155 line-of-duty deaths recorded.

More officers reportedly died from the virus than the next two leading causes combined — traffic (38) and firearms (28).

“The first six months of this year have demonstrated that America’s law enforcement officers are still battling the deadly effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report states.

Because officers are still being exposed to the “invisible nemesis,” the NLEOMF says it believes many more will be killed by the virus.

The 155 total officer deaths midway into this year is up 10% from the same time last year when 141 deaths were recorded.

At this rate, NLEOMF says officer fatalities are on pace to exceed the 295 total fatalities last year and could likely come close to the 312 total fatalities in 1930, which is the highest number recorded by the fund.

The “Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report” is based on preliminary data submitted by federal, state, local and tribal agencies.

NLEOMF is an organization dedicated to memorializing law enforcement officials who die in the line of duty.

