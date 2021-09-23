The U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigned Thursday, denouncing the Biden administration’s decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees to their home country as “inhumane” and “counterproductive.”

Career diplomat Daniel Foote ripped the administration’s Haiti policy in a resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr. Foote wrote that Haitians shouldn’t be sent back to a country where “American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life.”

Mr. Foote, who was appointed special envoy in July, said the U.S. position toward Haiti is “deeply flawed” and his advice was ignored.

The letter was first reported by PBS NewsHour and Le Novuelliste, a Haitian newspaper.

Mr. Foote’s letter comes after disturbing images from the Texas border with Mexico showing Haitian immigrants lining up by the thousands to escape into the U.S.

Conservatives and civil liberties groups have criticized the Biden administration for enforcing a Trump administration order deporting migrants without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum.

The Biden administration has invoked the Trump-era rule saying the Haitians pose a public health concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But conservatives say the administration’s approach is hypocritical, given the number of illegals from other countries who flood into the U.S. unchallenged under President Biden.

Civil liberties groups, meanwhile, have slammed the U.S. response to the Haitians as cruel and uncaring. That criticism increased after Customs and Border Patrol agents were photographed on horseback chasing and grabbing Haitian migrants.

