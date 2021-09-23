House Republicans on Thursday demanded a top New York art dealer turn over documents about the ethics rules surrounding the sale of Hunter Biden’s paintings, which could earn the president’s son millions.

Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to New York art dealer Georges Berges, who is scheduled to host Hunter Biden’s upcoming art show.

Hunter’s paintings are expected to fetch between $75,000 and $500,000, a shocking sum for a new artist.

The letter requests that Mr. Berges provide the committee with documents detailing the ethical agreements he’s arranged with the White House regarding who will attend the show and potential buyers of the younger Biden’s artwork.

Rep. James Comer, Kentucky Republican and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, wrote that the documents are “pertinent to our oversight of any attempts to seek improper influence with the Biden administration by anonymous benefactors.”

“For years, Mr. Biden has attempted to profit off his father’s position in government, and the art deals are merely the latest iteration of these efforts,” Mr. Comer wrote. “The investigation into Mr. Biden’s business ventures, and those who have aided him in his dubious endeavors, has been ongoing for over two years, and, if necessary, will continue into the next Congress.”

Mr. Comer requested all documents and communications between the gallery and the White House, including ethics guidelines, all price-setting documents, and communications surrounding Mr. Biden’s art. He is also requesting all documents detailing a potential guest list for Mr. Biden’s show.

Neither the White House nor Mr. Berges immediately responded to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

Mr. Berges will offer for sale 15 pieces of Hunter Biden’s artwork in October at his gallery in lower Manhattan’s trendy SOHO neighborhood. The gallery advertises his art as “powerful and impactful paintings,” that range from “mixed media to the abstract.”

The deal worked out between Mr. Berges and the White House reportedly will keep Hunter from meeting potential buyers at his show. But a CBS News report this summer said Hunter would meet with prospective buyers at his shows in New York and Los Angeles.

After the CBS report, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the agreement blocking Hunter Biden from meeting buyers was still in place.

“He’s not going to have any conversations related to the selling of art. That will be left to the gallerist, as was outlined in the agreement that we announced just a few weeks ago,” Ms. Psaki told reporters.

She said, “We won’t know who the buyers are. Hunter Biden won’t know who the buyers are. So I think this line of questioning, which is understandable, is about whether this would provide a situation for undue influence but we won’t know who they are. So there’s no scenario where they could provide influence.”

