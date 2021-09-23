The special committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot reportedly issued its first subpoenas Thursday.

The Democrat-dominated panel targeted close aides and allies of then-President Donald Trump, according to a report on CNN.

The four targeted aides are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to the defense secretary; former political adviser Steve Bannon; and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and the panel chairman, had said Wednesday that subpoenas were imminent and the panel hopes to finish its work next spring.

According to Politico, the four Trump associates have been told to produce relevant documents by Oct. 7 and be deposed by investigators the subsequent week.

