An infant girl died after being carried by her mother across the border, Homeland Security announced Friday, adding to this year’s soaring death toll.

The 2-month-old Honduran girl was part of a large group of migrants Border Patrol agents found near Rio Grande City, Texas. When apprehended, the mother told agents the girl had been running a fever and had a cough and diarrhea for the previous six days.

There was no emergency medical technician on-site so a supervisory agent dialed 911 and rushed the baby to a nearby highway to meet the local rescue squad. The baby was breathing and making noise at that time, but four minutes later, when they reached the highway, the infant had stopped breathing.

Emergency medical services performed CPR and rushed the mother and baby to the hospital, where the child was declared dead.

Customs and Border Protection on Friday also revealed another migrant death, saying agents near Laredo were alerted to a 911 call from a Mexican migrant who was lost and in trouble in a remote area. Agents found the man two hours later and took him to meet local emergency medical services.

The man died a day later in the hospital while in CBP custody.

Fiscal year 2021 is flirting with the record for most migrant deaths, as people have rushed to make the treacherous journey, believing they have a better chance of being allowed to gain a foothold in the U.S. under the new Biden administration.

