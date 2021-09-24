President Biden on Friday decried the images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback aggressively handling Haitian migrants, calling the images “horrible” and vowing that there will be consequences for those involved.

“It was horrible to see,” he said in remarks at the White House Friday. “To be people treated like they did. Horses nearly running them over, people being strapped. It’s outrageous.”

“I promise you those people will pay,” Mr. Biden continued. “There is an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. It’s beyond an embarrassment. It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are.”

Civil rights groups and lawmakers on both sides erupted in anger this week after images surfaced showing Border Patrol agents using horses to chase and grab Haitian migrants as they tried to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

In response, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that the administration would no longer be using horses in Del Rio for enforcement purposes.

