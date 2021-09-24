White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday insisted that emails recovered from Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop computer were Russian disinformation, despite new confirmation of the authenticity of the emails.

The emails show President Biden’s son Hunter cashing in on the family name in business deals in China and Ukraine.

The emails, which were published in the New York Post just weeks ahead of last year’s presidential election, were widely dismissed by news media outlets and President Biden declaring it Russian disinformation.

After some of the Post’s reporting was confirmed as true this week, the White House stuck to claims that it was part of a Kremlin operation.

“I think it’s broadly known and widely known that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020,” Ms. Psaki said Friday.

Politico this week published an excerpt from a book by one of its reporters that backs up the Post’s reporting.

“A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails” confirms two of the emails The Post published, including one about a potential deal with China with the line “10 held by H for the big guy?” — that is, Joe Biden.” Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger wrote in the book about the Bidens.

Mr. Schreckinger added that emails released by the Swedish government also match emails from the laptop. Hunter Biden rented office space in a building owned by the Swedish government and reportedly chaffed the government by smuggling guests, including a former stripper, into the building after office hours.

