The articles of impeachment filed by House Republicans against Biden administration figures are starting to pile up.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, introduced Friday impeachment resolutions against President Biden and Vice President Kamala D. Harris, citing the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw U.S. forces leave behind billions of dollars in military weapons for the Taliban.

Her resolution against Mr. Biden was co-sponsored by fellow conservative Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Louie Gohmert and Jody Hice, while Mr. Norman co-sponsored the Harris filing.

“The Biden regime is not being held accountable,” said Ms. Boebert in a statement. “There have been no resignations, no indictments, no investigations, no congressional oversight, no outcry from the mainstream media, and no apologies—so I’m stepping up to hold Biden and Harris accountable by filing articles of impeachment for giving aid and comfort to America’s enemies and colluding with the Taliban.”

At least three previous impeachment resolutions aimed at White House officials have been introduced in the last two months by House Republicans, although the efforts have virtually no chance of advancing in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

Three days ago, Rep. Bob Gibbs, Ohio Republican, headed a group of four House Republicans filing articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden over the Afghanistan retreat, the Mexico border crisis and the president’s executive order to extend the evictions moratorium.

Mr. Biggs led articles of impeachment filed Aug. 10 against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing him of “willfully” refusing to enforce U.S. laws against illegal immigration at the southern border.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, took a second stab Aug. 20 at impeaching the president. She first introduced articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden in January over his son Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company while the senior Mr. Biden was vice president.

In a Friday statement, Mr. Hice pointed to the 13 U.S. service members killed in an Aug. 26 attack at the Kabul airport during the chaotic evacuation, saying that Mr. Biden has been “woefully derelict in his most basic duties as president.”

“Afghanistan is well on its way to becoming a terrorist superstate that will threaten the region, the world and the American homeland for years to come, and the responsibility falls entirely on President Biden’s shoulders,” Mr. Hice said.

Ms. Boebert, who was mocked on social media for initially sending out a press release that misspelled “impeach,” said that the vice president was “complicit in all of this.”

“She can’t hide as the incompetent border czar, and she can’t hide from her moral and legal duty to remove Joe Biden via the 25th Amendment due to his clear inability to ‘discharge the powers and duties of his office,’” said the first-term congresswoman.

