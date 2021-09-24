Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell traded barbs Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as the two got into a shouting match over abortion and who was acting like a Christian.

The conservative Georgia firebrand’s latest confrontation with a Democratic lawmaker began as House Democrats gathered on the Capitol steps for a “Build Back Better for Women” press event. The Democrats had also just passed a symbolic pro-choice bill that would sweep away state restrictions on abortion, in reaction to a wave of pro-life measures in Texas and other red states making their way to the Supreme Court. The Senate though is not expected to take up the measure to pass the bill into law.

“You should all be ashamed,” Mrs. Greene shouted at the Democrats, according to a video posted by a reporter for Business Insider on Twitter.

“Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility. It’s called murder,” she shouted. “Hey, how about the border down there? Lack of civility. Lack of laws.”

Mrs. Dingell, who hails from Michigan, yelled back, “You ought to practice the basic thing you’re taught in church: Respect your neighbor.”

That set off Mrs. Greene.

“Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life,” she said.

“You try being a Christian,” Mrs. Dingell yelled back but stumbled as she stepped down the steps toward Mrs. Greene.

“You’re going to fall down, lady. Control yourself,” Mrs. Greene said before storming away.

It wasn’t the first time Mrs. Greene has clashed directly with Democrats.

In May, reporters saw Mrs. Greene confront Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat and a member of the far-left “Squad,” outside the House chamber demanding that she debate her over Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s support for the Green New Deal.

Also in May, Rep. Cori Bush, Missouri Democrat, alleged that a maskless Mrs. Greene berated her in the hallway of a House office building. Ms. Bush relocated her office away from Mrs. Greene‘s after the incident

