Republican lawmakers on Friday demanded the Biden administration reveal how many Afghan evacuees have already been charged with crimes in the U.S. after federal prosecutors revealed two cases in Wisconsin involving allegations of spousal abuse and attempted sexual assault of two boys under 15 years of age.

Reps. Tom Tiffany and Andy Biggs said it’s time for transparency on who was brought out of Afghanistan, who’s made it to the U.S. and what the screening process actually looks like.

In a letter to President Biden, they said it’s been more than a month since the start of the haphazard airlift that brought more than 120,000 people out of Kabul, yet answers to basic questions are still lacking. And they said that when the administration does speak, it’s given conflicting stories.

“The American people deserve to know what is happening, including a full accounting of criminal complaints involving Afghans housed at U.S. bases since evacuees began arriving in the U.S. last month,” the congressmen wrote.

In the absence of a full accounting, reporters have highlighted some of the more troubling cases.

The Washington Times has reported on a convicted rapist and an aggravated robbery convict, both of whom made it to the U.S. on evacuation flights.

And top Biden officials have confirmed at least some suspected child brides, coerced into marriage, have been brought to the U.S. in the airlift.

This week, prosecutors unsealed charges against two evacuees at Ft. McCoy in Wisconsin, one of whom is accused of assaulting his wife and the other of sexual contact, including by force, against two boys who are cousins.

