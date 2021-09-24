Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the long-awaited election audit in Arizona has uncovered “significant and undeniable” fraud in the 2020 presidential election, while he dismissed findings that show he lost the state’s biggest county to President Biden by more votes than reported last year.

“The audit has uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of fraud!” Mr. Trump said of the review in Maricopa County. “I have heard it is far different than that being reported by the fake news media.”

A draft of the report by Cyber Ninjas, the Trump-connected group hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to conduct the audit, said a hand count of ballots confirmed Mr. Biden‘s victory and showed a net gain of 360 votes for him. It also outlined a series of alleged shortcomings and recommended changes to state election laws.

Mr. Trump, however, said the findings are “huge.”

“The audit has uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of fraud!” he said in a statement. “Until we know how and why this happened, our elections will never be secure. This is a major criminal event and should be investigated by the Attorney General immediately.”

Referring to media reports about the audit upholding Mr. Biden‘s win in Arizona, Mr. Trump said, “the fake news media is already trying to ‘call it’ again for Biden before actually looking at the facts—just like they did in November!”

The report is being released by the state Senate on Friday afternoon.

Arizona was one of several key swing states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, that flipped for Mr. Biden last November. Mr. Trump had won all of them in 2016.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.