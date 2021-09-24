A legal battle spanning three countries that soured China’s relations with the U.S. could be nearing a resolution as a top executive of Chinese high-tech giant Huawei will reportedly testify virtually to a federal court in New York.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, one of the most high-profile female tech executives in China, has been fighting extradition to the U.S. for nearly three years after being detained in Canada on charges her company violated sanctions against trading with Iran. Chinese officials angrily denounced the arrest, and two prominent Canadians were arrested in China on charges widely seen as a retaliation against Ottawa.

The Reuters news agency reported Friday on an apparent breakthrough in the case in which Ms. Meng would testify on camera in a U.S. federal court hearing in Brooklyn. It could open the door to a legal resolution and allow her to return home.

The Canadian government has refused to give in to pressure from Beijing to release Ms. Meng, and a judicial hearing into the case for her extradition to the U.S. was concluded last month. A ruling by the court in Vancouver is set for Oct. 21. It was not clear if a settlement of the case would also free the two detained Canadian citizens in China.

The Canadian Globe and Mail newspaper reported last week that the Biden Justice Department has been in talks with Huawei’s legal team on a settlement that would allow Ms. Meng to go free. The newspaper said the U.S. is ready to drop the extradition fight if Huawei admits the violations and pays a penalty.

Huawei, one of the world’s biggest smartphone makers, was a particular target of the Trump administration, which argued its links to China’s Communist government and security agencies made it an unfit partner for nations looking to install next-generation 5G information networks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.