U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made his on-stage debut with former President Donald Trump on Saturday, embracing his pro-America agenda.

Mr. Walker, an ex-NFL player who frequents Fox News, promoted unity and called on Georgians to reject narratives that say the country is racist.

“Don’t let the Left try to fool you with this racism thing, that this country is racist, this is the worst country in the world because it’s not,” Mr. Walker, who is Black, said in his speech.

Mr. Walker, 59, also played up his endorsement from Mr. Trump, who long urged him to run for a seat in the upper chamber.

Mr. Walker touched on his Georgia roots and vowed to defend the Constitution if elected.

He also said those who run for office should be qualified by their patriotism to America.

“The people we elect to office, shouldn’t we ask first, do you love America? Because if you don’t love America, why are you running for this country? Why are you running for that office?,” Mr. Walker said.

Mr. Walker is one of several Republicans vying to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who defeated former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election in January.

Georgia is expected to be a critical battleground state ahead of the 2022 midterms and could potentially determine which party controls the Senate.

Georgia Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Austin Scott, in addition to Jody Hice, who is running for secretary of state, and Lt. Gov. candidate and state Sen. Burt Jones also spoke at the rally.

