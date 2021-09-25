Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an election audit in Georgia, while appearing at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Perry on Saturday.

Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, repeated Mr. Trump’s claims that the election was stolen in her state, giving President Biden an illegitimate victory.

“There’s something that all of us know in Georgia. Trump won Georgia, and that’s why I’m calling for an audit in Georgia. It’s time to do it. No more excuses,” Mrs. Greene said.

Mrs. Greene’s comments come a day after a controversial election audit in Arizona reaffirmed Mr. Biden’s victory in the state.

Mr. Trump and his allies, however, used the results to tout that election fraud was rampant, after they alleged of inconsistencies related to mail-in ballots and duplicate ballots.

In her speech, Mrs. Greene also called for Mr. Biden’s impeachment and attacked Democrats as being “communists.”

The lawmaker also urged the closure of the southern border, which has become a rallying cry for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“We need to secure our border. I would say we should close our borders. It’s time to say Americans only,” Mrs. Greene said.

Mrs. Greene was joined by Rep. Austin Scott, U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Rep. Jody Hice who is running for secretary of state, and state Sen. Burt Jones, lieutenant governor candidate.

Mr. Trump endorsed Mr. Walker, Mr. Hice and Mr. Jones, who have reiterated his unproven claims of election fraud.

