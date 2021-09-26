Iron County in Utah is about the furthest thing from a border community.

But Sheriff Kenneth Carpenter says incidents like a traffic stop this month on the interstate, where a deputy nabbed a motorist for reckless driving and found five pounds of methamphetamine and $8,000 in cash, are a result of the chaos that’s erupted on the U.S.-Mexico boundary.

State officials have warned sheriffs that Honduran gangs have stepped up drug trafficking along the Wasatch Mountains, Iron County’s SWAT team call-outs are “way up” and there are just more guns being found when his deputies serve search warrants, Sheriff Carpenter said.

“Since the border’s been just wide open now, there’s no control,” he told The Washington Times. “The floodgates have been opened, and we’re seeing it on a much more frequent basis. We’re seeing a surge in the [drug] pipelines, we’re seeing a surge in fentanyl houses, we’re seeing a surge in criminal activity.”

Some voices in Washington have long argued that what comes across the U.S.-Mexico boundary doesn’t stay there but makes its way deeper into the interior. In other words, every community is a border community.

Iron County’s experience suggests that’s true.

Communities have worried this year about a nexus between border crossings and the spread of COVID-19, as migrants disperse from border states.

But the biggest issue is drugs, and what follows from that, Sheriff Carpenter said.

Demand for drugs is soaring, with some analysts blaming the pandemic for the rise. Latin American cartels have been ready with supply.

Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security agency that mans the border and ports of entry and is charged with sniffing out contraband, has nabbed nearly 180,000 pounds of methamphetamine so far this fiscal year. That’s a new record, even with one month still to go.

And at more than 10,000 pounds, fentanyl seizures have shattered the record set last year of about 4,800 pounds seized.

Of the drugs that primarily come across the southern border, only marijuana is showing a significant drop-off.

Border analysts say seizures are a good yardstick for what’s coming through. In other words, if agents and officers see their numbers increase, it means more is getting through.

Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, challenged Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the issue at a hearing Wednesday.

“The fentanyl seized this year is enough to kill every man woman and child in the United States 6 times over,” the New York Republican said.

China has traditionally been the chief source of fentanyl but has been tightening its controls on export to the U.S., so Mexican smuggling organizations have filled the gap. Most of the heroin reaching the U.S. also comes from Mexican poppy farms.

There are several reasons why the flow is up, but analysts repeatedly point to the level of distraction for agents and officers, who have been pulled off their regular duties and tasked with everything from processing evacuees from the Afghan airlift to babysitting the record numbers of illegal immigrant children, and near-record numbers of families, that have come across since January.

One congresswoman challenged Mr. Mayorkas with a calculation that 75% of Border Patrol agents in one Texas sector have been pulled from regular patrol duties.

Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, said in another hearing with Mr. Mayorkas last week that his state is being hit “particularly hard” with a spike in overdose deaths over the last year.

“As far as I’m concerned, demand reduction remains the key,” he said. “The higher volumes reduce the price of these drugs on the streets, expands the number of drugs available and causes more devastation.”

The Biden administration has announced plans to ramp up pressure on the cartels that control the smuggling of people and drugs into the U.S.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced it had designated Sergio Valenzuela Valenzuela and seven of his associates under the Kingpin Act, effectively freezing their assets held in the U.S.

The government says Valenzuela Valenzuela is a player in the Sinaloa Cartel and moves heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl out of Nogales, in Sonora, Mexico, right across the border from Nogales, Arizona.

Prosecutors also unsealed a set of three-year-old drug trafficking charges against Mr. Valenzuela Valenzuela.

Sheriff Carpenter said in his community, drugs are tied to guns.

He said they’re seeing addicts steal firearms and trade them as payment for drugs, putting more weapons in the hands of dealers.

“Several years ago we hardly ever saw guns involved with drug warrants. Now it’s commonplace, where we find stolen guns that have been traded for drugs, or stolen drugs that have been taken down to Las Vegas to be traded for guns,” he said. “It just seems like since the border’s been wide open that it’s become much more frequent for us to hit these pipelines.”

It’s not just border matters.

Sheriff Carpenter said one problem in Utah is the state’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative, which reduced the classification for some drug crimes.

The goal, he said, was to get people out of the state prison system and use the savings to do more addiction treatment in the communities. The result, he said, is that Iron County ended up incarcerating people, and the state hasn’t come through with the treatment money, so the addicts remain.

“We’re seeing a huge uptick in recidivism and the frequency we’re dealing with these people, over and over again,” the sheriff said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.