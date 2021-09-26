Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted Sunday that the mounted border agents under investigation for their treatment of Haitian migrants would receive a fair hearing, despite President Biden’s declaration that “those people will pay.”

Mr. Mayorkas said his department would rely on the facts as determined by an independent investigation, even though he said last week that the images of the agents swinging their reins as they sought to deter migrants crossing the Rio Grande “horrified us.”

“The facts that are determined will drive the outcome. Nothing less and nothing more,” Mr. Mayorkas told CNN “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper. “What those images suggest, what they appear to portray, was horrifying, and that I think deserves attention. That is quite different than fact determinations.”

“I served as federal prosecutor for 12 years, and we conducted independent investigations despite what appearances might have been and the public outcry about them,” he added.

Stoking the outcry were Mr. Biden and other Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who called the agents’ behavior “horrible.”

Rep. Maxine Waters of California accused the agents of “whipping” migrants and said it was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery,” while others have countered that the agents are not assigned whips and that they swing their reins to control the horses.

Coming to the defense of the agents was Mr. Tapper, who said that some of the initial descriptions of last week’s incident were “patently false” and noted that the agents ride horses because there are no roads in many areas along the border.

The Biden administration on Friday suspended the use of horses by border agents pending the results of the investigation.

“Can the border patrol count on you and President Biden, who has said that people will pay, to come to a determination based on the facts and not based on Twitter outrage?” said Mr. Tapper.

“They sure can, and let me say something about that, Jake, because I’ve worked very closely with the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection for many years, and they are heroic, what they do,” Mr. Mayorkas said. “I saw their heroism displayed in Del Rio, Texas, last Monday when I was there on the ground, and that is emblematic of who they are, their commitment to this country, their talent and tireless dedication to mission.”

Mr. Tapper noted that the agents, who have been assigned to administrative duties, have “saved the lives of migrants trying to cross the river.”

“The nice words you’ve said about them, you should probably share with President Biden, not just with me today,” the CNN anchor said.

