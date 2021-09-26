House Democrats who had circled Monday on their calendars for a vote on the $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill need to circle Thursday instead.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that the vote would be held Thursday as she wrestles with House progressives who have threatened to vote against the bipartisan measure unless the chamber votes first on the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.

“Tomorrow, September 27, we will begin debate on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework on the Floor of the House and vote on it on Thursday, September 30, the day on which the surface transportation authorization expires,” said Ms. Pelosi in a letter to the Democratic caucus.

She called it “a week of opportunity, as we work to keep the government open, conclude negotiations on the Build Back Better Act and advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.”

House Democratic centrists had previously secured a commitment for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package by Monday, but Ms. Pelosi said Sunday that “I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union that “the votes aren’t there,” while Rep. Josh Gottheimer, New Jersey Democrat, said he thought the Democrats had the votes.

“I just don’t buy, at the end of the day, that folks will vote against it,” said Mr. Gottheimer.

