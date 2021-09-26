House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waffled Sunday on her commitment to bring the bipartisan $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill to the House floor Monday even as she downplayed Democratic infighting between the party’s moderate and progressive wings.

Ms. Pelosi told reporters Friday that the vote would be held Monday, but she told ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos that the timing would depend on the votes.

“Let me just say we’re going to pass the bill this week,” she said, adding, “you know, I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes.”

She emphasized that the bill was “the vision of the president,” and that his Building Back Better plan has “the support of over 95% of our caucus.”

“I think any time you put an arbitrary date — well, remember when Republicans said they were going to overturn the Affordable Care Act on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act? I knew right then and there they were doomed,” she said, referring to the 2017 vote.

“I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes.”



Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos that she may not bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor Monday as she previously committed to. https://t.co/iBAc9TuzAq pic.twitter.com/AmWyFLu4YO — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 26, 2021

Ms. Pelosi continued: “You cannot choose the date, you have to go when you have the votes in a reasonable time, and we will.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, warned last week that House progressives would defeat the infrastructure bill unless the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation wins passage first.

Even so, Ms. Pelosi said reports of tension within the party were overblown, insisting “this isn’t about moderates versus progressives.”

“Overwhelmingly, the entirety of our caucus except for a few whose judgment I respect support the vision of Joe Biden and we will make progress on it this week,” Ms. Pelosi said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.