The Biden administration revealed its plans for an updated DACA program Monday, looking to overcome a court ruling that struck down the original program this summer for not going through the full regulatory process.

Homeland Security is trying to fix that problem with the new proposal by announcing the plan and making it available for notice and comment.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said many of the 825,000 people who have been granted a tentative foothold in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program since 2012 have gone on to become valuable members of their communities, and he said putting the program on firm legal footing is long overdue.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to take action to protect Dreamers and recognize their contributions to this country,” he said in a statement announcing the updated policy. “This notice of proposed rulemaking is an important step to achieve that goal.”

The policy tracks closely with the original program, which the Obama administration created by memo in 2012: Illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. while under age 16, who came before June 15, 2007, weren’t older than 30 as of June 15, 2012, and have made an effort to get a high school education or serve in the military are eligible.

DACA grants a two-year stay of deportation and work permits, which carry some taxpayer benefits, though recipients are still in the country without authorization, and if their DACA status lapses, they are technically able to be deported.

In reality, few were ever real targets for removal unless they had criminal entanglements. The real benefit of DACA was the work permit and the opportunities it brings.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen over the summer ruled that the Obama administration cut too many corners when it created DACA, and said as a major policy change it should have been put through the formal rulemaking process, not created through a memo.

He issued an injunction but allowed current DACA holders to continue in the program, while blocking new applicants.

There’s been a developing consensus on Capitol Hill that “Dreamers,” the illegal immigrants who generally qualify for DACA, deserve more lasting protection.

But Democrats insist Dreamers must be part of a broader legalization package that would cover as many as 8 million people, while Republicans say that’s too broad, and demand any plan be coupled with border security and enforcement tools that Democrats resist.

