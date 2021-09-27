District Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday the city’s ticket amnesty program will be extended to the end of the year.

The ticket amnesty program, which was set to expire Thursday, will now run through Dec. 31 and cover tickets issued before that date.

Drivers from the District and from outside the city with outstanding tickets can apply for the program.

Those eligible will have to pay the original ticket amount, but other penalties will be waived. However, costs for storage and tows will not be waived. The amnesty program covers tickets for parking, minor moving and photo enforcement violations such as speeding and red-light tickets.

“This program is providing a crucial lifeline to help families move past this ticket problem that they had,” Miss Bowser said during the press briefing. “It’s been such a tremendous success, we know that more drivers can benefit from the program and we know that many more residents still need to.”

More than 32,000 drivers have used the program to pay outstanding tickets, settling about $44 million worth of tickets, since the program started on June 1, according to District officials.

Washington resident Ashley Outlaw, who spoke at the press conference, said the amnesty program helped her by reducing what she owed for tickets — from thousands down to hundreds — helping her to renew her driver’s license.

Lucinda Babers, deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure, said residents from outside the District, Maryland and Virginia account for $12 million of the $44 million worth of tickets settled. She added Maryland residents made up 36% of the $44 million covered, District residents 26% and Virginia residents 20%.

She noted this is the third ticket amnesty program for the District and that penalties will be added back after Dec. 31.

