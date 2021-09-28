The chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol says the panel plans to issue more subpoenas this week.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, said the new round of persons the committee plans to subpoena will be a “good number” and “a similar group” from the original four it has subpoenaed but “a broader group.”

“I think a lot of those individuals who have been charged by the authorities potentially could work with us on crafting the facts and circumstances as to why they came to Washington,” Mr. Thompson said. “I think they’ll have significant information that the committee could benefit from.”

The committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, sent its initial subpoenas to four former Trump administration officials — White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, communications official Dan Scavino, Defense Department official Kash Patel and political adviser Steve Bannon.

Mr. Thompson said none has responded that he is aware of, and questions remain whether any will appear before the committee.

He said this leaves the panel with “two basic options,” and legal remedies may be available.

“Obviously, it’s to have the House Counsel appeal to the courts on that,” the committee chairman said. “Obviously, we hope they don’t, and if they’re not committed, prepare to litigate, because we think it’s important — those four individuals we did subpoena — that we hear from them.”

The deadline to respond to the subpoenas and turn over requested documents is Oct. 7.

Mr. Patel and Mr. Bannon were asked to appear before the committee on Oct. 14. Mr. Meadows and Mr. Scavino were both asked to appear the following day.

