A system of smart microphones that can identify the distinctive sound of a gun being fired and immediately notify the police was an idea that proponents hoped would make dangerous Chicago neighborhoods safer.

But critics say the artificial-intelligence-driven system that Chicago has spent millions installing is inaccurate, costs too much and often is used to unfairly target minorities.

ShotSpotter, a California-based technology firm that has installed gunshot-detection systems in 120 cities nationwide, including New York City, Boston, Baltimore and Chicago, is under fire from a group of skeptical local leaders in the Windy City.

Earlier this month, 16 Chicago aldermen called for public hearings into whether the city should pull out of a $33 million dollar contract with ShotSpotter after an unflattering report out of the city’s inspector general’s office.

The August report found that “ShotSpotter alerts rarely produce evidence of a gun-related crime, rarely give rise to investigatory stops, and even less frequently lead to the recovery of gun crime-related evidence during an investigatory stop.”

The company’s acoustic sensors use an algorithm to flag noises of supposed gunfire, which are recorded by microphones and sent to a human “acoustic expert” who decides whether to classify it as a gunshot and alert police.

Police say the technology — which depends on microphones placed on buildings, telephone poles and street lamps and can cost up to $95,000 per square mile — helps agencies speed up crime scene response times and use resources more efficiently.

Chicago, with some of the nation’s highest rates of gun violence, is one of the company’s biggest customers and the police department says it is a “crucial” tool that “has detected hundreds of shootings that would have otherwise gone unreported.”

But the inspector general’s review of 50,176 alerts to the Chicago Police Department between January 2020 and May 2021 found that only 9.1% resulted in officers finding evidence of a gun-related crime.

Crime statistics through Sunday showed shootings up slightly this year compared to the same time in 2020, going from 2,426 to 2,688. In 2020, the city of more than 2.7 million ended the year with 55% more shootings than in 2019, going from 2,598 to 4,033 — the most since the mid-90s.

Deborah Witzburg, deputy inspector general for public safety, said she hopes the “analysis will equip stakeholders to make well-informed decisions about the ongoing use of ShotSpotter technology.”

Chicago’s multimillion-dollar contract with ShotSpotter began in 2018 and originally was supposed to expire earlier this month, but city officials extended the deal in December for another two years.

“If the department is to continue to invest in technology which sends CPD members into potentially dangerous situations with little information –– and about which there are important community concerns –– it should be able to demonstrate the benefit of its use in combatting violent crime,” Ms. Witzburg said.

A spokesperson for ShotSpotter, a Newark, California-based firm founded in 1996, defended the company’s products and services in an email statement.

“The [inspector general’s] report did not specifically suggest that ShotSpotter alerts are not indicative of actual gunfire whether or not a police report is filed or physical evidence is recovered,” the spokesperson said, adding that its accuracy “has been independently audited at 97% based on feedback from more than 120 customers.”

Jonathan Manes, an attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University, said there is no “scientifically valid” study backing the accuracy claim — nor is there a study into whether ShotSpotter can “reliably” differentiate between gunshot sounds and other loud sounds like fireworks, construction noises and helicopters.

Mr. Manes led a study published by the university in May that drew similar conclusions to the inspector general’s report. After reviewing 46,743 alerts between July 2019 and April 2021, the authors found that only 11% led officers to evidence of a gun-related crime.

The ShotSpotter system, he said, “puts police on high alert and sends them racing into communities; but almost nine times [out of] 10, the police don’t turn up evidence of gun crime or any crime at all.”

“It creates a powderkeg situation for residents who just happen to be in the vicinity of a false alert,” Mr. Manes said. “At the same time, there is no evidence that the ShotSpotter system makes communities safer or reduces crime.”

The study also found that most of the hundreds of microphones placed within 12 police districts across 117-square miles of the city are in neighborhoods with predominantly Black and Latino residents.

The report was cited in a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the Office of the Cook County Public Defender’s motion challenging the scientific validity of ShotSpotter’s gunfire reports. In the brief, three community-based organizations raised concerns over the impact of ShotSpotter in “over-policed and under-resourced communities of color” in the city.

Miguel Lopez, who works for one of the organizations — Organized Communities Against Deportations — said the system could lead to violent outcomes.

“Knowing very well that police officers tend to escalate all types of situations and are known to use excessive force, the ShotSpotter technology creates an additional layer of violent response from police officers as they rush aggressively to poor, Black and brown neighborhoods expecting to be met with gunfire,” Mr. Lopez said.

The public defender’s motion stems from a case in which prosecutors relied heavily on a loud noise picked up by ShotSpotter sensors and surveillance video to charge a man with murder. Michael Williams, 65, was incarcerated for nearly a year before prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss the case this summer, citing insufficient evidence.

ShotSpotter says it has submitted evidence in nearly 200 court cases, but an Associated Press investigation last month found “a number of serious flaws” with some of the evidence.

The AP said ShotSpotter employees who review the audio “can, and often do” change the source of sounds picked up by sensors, which can lead to the possibility of human bias in the system’s algorithm. Court records also reportedly show employees have changed the location or number of shots fired when requested by police.

ShotSpotter can also miss live gunfire right under its microphones, misclassify sounds including fireworks as gunshots, and that its forensic reports have been used to improperly claim that a defendant shot at police, according to the AP.

Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, told the news outlet that AI-powered tools like ShotSpotter “are outsourcing critical policing decisions, leaving the fate of people like Michael Williams to a computer.”

“While there continues to be a national debate on policing in America, it’s become increasingly clear that algorithms and technologies used during investigations, like ShotSpotter, can further racial biases and increase the potential for sending innocent people to prison,” Mr. Wyden said.

Since 2007, the federal government has spent nearly $6.9 million on ShotSpotter and other gunshot detection systems through discretionary grants and earmarked funds, according to a Justice Department spokesperson. More than half of the police agencies that received funding — 19 out of 30 — spent it on ShotSpotter, specifically.

Mr. Wyden and seven other Democratic lawmakers have not yet received a response to their letter sent in April to the DOJ raising concerns about police agencies using federal funds to buy AI-powered technology.

“These algorithms, which automate policing decisions, not only suffer from a lack of meaningful oversight regarding whether they actually improve public safety, but it is also likely they amplify biases against historically marginalized groups,” the letter states.

Two months after the letter was sent, President Biden urged mayors to purchase gunshot detection systems using funds from the pandemic-recovery American Rescue Plan, so they could “better see and stop gun violence in their communities.”

This article is based in part on wire service reports.

