Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday hit back at Democrat Terry McAuliffe over painting him as a loyalist to former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Youngkin addressed the attacks in the second and final debate between the two gubernatorial candidates, which was held at Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria.

“There’s an over and under tonight on how many times you’re going to say Donald Trump, and it was 10 and it [was] just busted through. You’re running against Glenn Youngkin,” Mr. Youngkin said.

Mr. McAuliffe attacked his opponent on his plans on election integrity, saying he was pandering to the former president’s claims of voter fraud. The Democrat also reiterated that Mr. Youngkin has been endorsed by Mr. Trump several times.

“He is bought and paid for by Donald Trump,” Mr. McAuliffe said.

The exchange indicated the shadow Mr. Trump still casts on the race, which has been largely nationalized.

Mr. McAuliffe told Mr. Youngkin that he used “Trump talking points” and continued to blast his opponent on his supposed similarities to the former president, who lost Virginia in both 2016 and 2020.

The candidates also discussed election integrity, the COVID-19 pandemic, education, and crime.

Mr. Youngkin touted his vision to improve public safety and strengthen the state economy, zeroing in on his signature promise to get rid of taxes on groceries.

The GOP candidate painted his opponent as a career politician promoting recycled policies.

“My opponent tonight will say untruths about me, my plan, his record,” Mr. Youngkin said. “That’s what 40-year politicians do.”

By contrast, Mr. McAuliffe portrayed himself as an experienced leader who will continue the spending on education and jobs he made during his first term.

“I was honored to be your 72nd governor,” Mr. McAuliffe said. “If you remember when I took office, I inherited an economy that was in chaos. I got to work. I got up every single day fighting for you.”

Halfway through the debate, the candidates were briefly interrupted by Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding.

Ms. Blanding shouted at the candidates and moderator, accusing them of suppressing her candidacy because she was a Black woman.

The debate briefly cut to a commercial break before restarting once Ms. Blanding, running as a left-wing progressive, was removed.

In the first debate held earlier this month in Grundy, the candidates sparred over vaccine mandates and voting rights.

Mr. Youngkin and Mr. McAuliffe each pledged to accept the results of the election if his opponent wins.

Polls indicate the race remains tight.

A Monday poll by Monmouth University showed Mr. McAuliffe had a 5-point lead with 48% of support versus Mr. Youngkin who had 43%.

The Monmouth poll was conducted between Sept. 22-26 and surveyed a random sample of 801 Virginia voters. It carried an error margin of 3.5 percentage points.

