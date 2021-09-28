Liberation Party gubernatorial candidate Princess Blanding was escorted out by security after causing a disruption at Tuesday’s Virginia governor’s debate.

Ms. Blanding, a Richmond activist, interrupted Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe halfway into the debate, demanding a place on the stage.

The third-party candidate called the two candidates rich white men who had contributed to suppressing her candidacy.

“Those two are millionaires,” Ms. Blanding told reporters after she was escorted out. “I had less than $1,500 last reported in order to get on the ballot. I had next to no money.”

Ms. Blanding was joined by other demonstrators who called her absence in the debate racist, comparing it to Jim Crow.

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd, who was moderating the debate, cut to commercial after the outburst.

Mr. McAuliffe later said he would have supported Ms. Blanding being on the stage with him and Mr. Youngkin.

“I would’ve been fine if she was on the stage,” Mr. McAuliffe said. “We’re not involved in this at all. I have no idea.”

Virginians can register to vote or update their current registration by Oct. 12. Election Day is Nov. 2.

