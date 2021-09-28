The U.S. Postal Service is about to get slower.

Changes that take effect Friday will increase transit times for first-class mail and periodicals traveling long distances, such as from California to New York, the service told USA Today.

Single-piece mail that travels within a region will still arrive within two days. But the October changes mean mail traveling long distances could take up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days, CNET reported.

The change is part of a 10-year plan that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced in March to try to solve the service’s long-running financial problems.

The shift to e-commerce and online billing has cut into the postal service’s business model, even as it tries to compete with package services like FedEx and UPS and swift delivery from Amazon.

With the postal services already perceived as too slow, any cumbersome changes are bound to spark consternation and pushback.

The postal service also told USA Today that from Oct. 3 to Dec. 26, it will temporarily increase prices on commercial and retail domestic packages due to increased volume over the holiday season.

