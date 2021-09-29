China‘s massive “Belt and Road” global infrastructure funding strategy is based on a “secretive overseas development finance program” that has saddled dozens of poor countries with nearly $400 billion worth of “hidden debt,” according to a new study published Wednesday.

Some 35 percent of the more than 13,000 projects financed by Chinese government loans have also featured “major implementation problems,” including corruption scandals, environmental hazards, labor violations and public protests, the study by AidData, a research outfit at the Virginia-based College of William and Mary, concluded.

The findings come as the U.S. and other democracies scramble to offer alternative development funding mechanisms for lower income countries around the world, in a bid to counter China‘s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which the communist government in Beijing rolled out nearly a decade ago as a springboard for China‘s rising global influence.

The initiative has been a flagship program of Chinese President Xi Jinping, designed to earn good will in countries across Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America, while generating construction projects for Chinese firms and infrastructure to create new trading routes and export opportunities. Participants include not only traditional Chinese trading partners such as Cambodia and Laos, but U.S. allies such as Italy, Greece and Saudi Arabia, working on projects such as road and bridges, power plants, rail lines, fiber-optic networks and port improvements.

U.S. officials have been warning for years that the Chinese program often involves predatory lending designed to ensnare poorer countries in debt, so that China can later wring political and natural-resource concessions as the price for debt relief.

Some critics have even accused China of using BRI as cover for a multi-decade strategic project aimed at laying the foundation for a string of Chinese overseas military bases. Beijing sharply rejects the allegations and regularly asserts that it is the U.S. — not China — that has a history of militarizing foreign aid.

The AidData study published on Wednesday offers a wealth of new detail on murky aspects of the Chinese global development initiative, asserting that BRI is based on loans that often feature heavily conditioned liabilities, which go undisclosed to borrowing nations in Africa, Southeast Asia and other corners of the world.

The study examined 13,427 projects across 165 countries that China has financed during the years leading up to and after the Xi government’s public rollout of BRI in 2013, with total loans and grants of some $843 billion. Many of the deals specifically require the borrowers to use Chinese materials and workers to do the projects, and pledge the country’s key assets as collateral to repay the loans.

Beijing has “contractually obligated overseas borrowers to source project inputs (like steel and cement) from China,” while also “allowing countries to secure and repay loans with the money they earn from natural resource exports to China,” the report found.

“Collateralization has become the linchpin of China’s implementation of a high-risk, high-reward credit allocation strategy. To secure energy and natural resources that the country lacks in sufficient quantities at home and maximize investment returns on surplus dollars and euros, Chinese state-owned creditors have rapidly scaled up the provision of foreign currency-denominated loans to resource-rich countries that suffer from high levels of corruption.”

With regard to “hidden debt,” the study outlines how nearly 70 percent of China’s overseas lending is now “directed to state-owned companies, state-owned banks, special purpose vehicles, joint ventures, and private sector institutions” — debts that “for the most part, do not appear on government balance sheets” in developing-country budgets.

The approach “has blurred the distinction between private and public debt and introduced major public financial management challenges,” the study’s authors wrote, adding that Chinese debt holdings around the world are also now “substantially larger than research institutions, credit-rating agencies, or intergovernmental organizations with surveillance responsibilities previously understood.”

Ammar A. Malik, a senior research scientist at AidData and co-author of the “Banking on the Belt and Road” study, said the Chinese government’s “reluctance to disclose detailed information about its overseas development finance portfolio has made it difficult for low-income and middle-income countries to objectively weigh the costs and benefits of participating in the BRI.”

“It has also made it challenging for bilateral aid agencies and multilateral development banks to determine how they can compete — or coordinate and collaborate — with China to address issues of global concern,” Mr. Malik said on AidData’s website.

Forty-two separate countries around the world now have levels of public debt exposure to China in excess of 10% of GDP, according to the study, which cites a potential rise of “buyer’s remorse” among developing nations around the world who have embraced Chinese lending in recent years.

The Washington Times reported in 2018 on the spread of unease over BRI loans in several nations, including Malaysia, Pakistan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Then Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad revealed at the time that his government was canceling more than $20 billion in previously approved Chinese-funded projects because “we do not want a new version of colonialism.”

Belt and Road skeptics also point to the credit squeeze the program created in Sri Lanka. The government there was pressured into selling control of its port of Hambantota to a Chinese state-owned company after falling behind on $1.5 billion in BRI financing from Beijing.

But that hasn’t stopped the rapid expansion of BRI under Mr. Xi since its formal launch just seven years ago.

According to a Council on Foreign Relations survey earlier this year, “39 countries in sub-Saharan Africa have joined the initiative, as well as 34 in Europe and Central Asia, 25 in East Asia and the Pacific, 18 in Latin America and the Caribbean, 17 in the Middle East and North Africa, and six in South Asia. These 139 members of BRI, including China, account for 40% of global GDP.”

“It remains to be seen if ‘buyer’s remorse’ among BRI participant countries will undermine the long-run sustainability of China’s global infrastructure initiative,” the study said. “However, it is increasingly clear that Beijing will need to address the concerns of host countries in order to sustain support for the BRI.

U.S. officials have struggled for years to generate momentum behind lending initiatives to counter BRI. Some officials have argued that the emerging U.S.-Japan-Australia-India “Quad” alignment of major democracies aimed at countering communist China‘s rise as a global power should include a major new development financing mechanism.

The AidData study said that the U.S. and its allies are “coalescing” around a new “Build Back Better World” or “B3W” infrastructure initiative to be guided by “the principles of sustainable and transparent financing, good governance, public sector mobilization of private

capital, consultation and partnership with local communities, and strict adherence to social and environmental safeguards.”

The study noted that the “B3W” initiative was announced in June by the “Group of Seven” countries — the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

