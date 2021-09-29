Corey Lewandowski has reportedly been dismissed from his position as head of former President Donald Trump’s super PAC over sexual harassment accusations.

Make America Great Again Action reportedly dismissed Mr. Lewandowski on Wednesday after a Trump donor accused the former president’s longtime political adviser of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate touching at a dinner Sunday in Las Vegas.

“Pam Bondi … has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” a Trump spokesman told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Trashelle Odom first told Politico for a report Wednesday that Mr. Lewandowski had touched her legs and buttocks repeatedly and “stalked” her at the dinner.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” Mrs. Odom, the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom, said in a statement.

“I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable,” she said.

Politico reported that four people in attendance at the event had corroborated Mrs. Odom’s claims. Three of the four said Mr. Lewandowski appeared drunk, according to Politico.

In her statement, Mrs. Odom said Mr. Lewandowski “bragged multiple times about how powerful he is” and “claimed he controls the former president.”

David Chesnoff, Mr. Lewandowski’s attorney, dismissed the claims as unworthy of response.

“Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.