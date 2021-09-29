Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, had a cost-saving suggestion Wednesday for Vice President Kamala D. Harris: Instead of hiring a crisis communications manager, “stop saying stupid stuff.”

Ms. Harris has reportedly hired veteran public-relations hands Lorraine Voles, a crisis communications expert, and Adam Frankel, a former Obama speechwriter, as the Biden administration lurches from one predicament to another on the foreign and domestic policy fronts.

The hires are reportedly temporary, but “I don’t think the vice president needs a crisis communications manager, and I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for one,” Mr. Kennedy said on “Fox News Primetime.”

“I think it’s obvious what she needs, with respect: She needs to stop saying stupid stuff that she can’t defend,” he said. “And she and the president need to stop breaking plates.”

He said that “in the history of ever, I’ve not seen a presidential administration break more plates in the first nine months than this one. I mean, think about it: Afghanistan, inflation, defund the police, critical race theory, the border, gas prices, massive debt.”

The White House is currently embroiled in a Democrat-on-Democrat congressional battle over the $3.5 trillion partisan reconciliation-spending package and $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Mr. Kennedy referred to the former as the “Turn America into Cuba” bill.

“I’m not saying Republicans are perfect, but these people are crazy,” he said. “If they would stop acting crazy, they wouldn’t have a crisis, and then they wouldn’t need crisis managers.”

Ms. Harris has struggled with hot-button issues under her purview, including the root causes of illegal immigration and voting rights, but the latest polls show her favorability rating rebounding from her August low, which saw her dip to 35% in the USA/Suffolk poll.

This week’s Economist/YouGov poll showed her at 44% favorability, while a Gallup poll released last week put her at 49%.

She drew criticism for comments Tuesday at George Mason University, in which she told a student who accused Israel of “ethnic genocide” that “your truth should not be suppressed.”

.@DouglasKMurray says Kamala Harris is ‘not a great asset’ to the Democratic party and warns of her ‘lethal’ language toward American allies. pic.twitter.com/IzUu8uwJlQ — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 29, 2021

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.