Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has confirmed he received the COVID-19 vaccine after months of evasion about whether he would get it.

He joined a growing list of NBA stars who say they’ve gotten the shot, including Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers teammate Anthony Davis as the league preps for a new season and navigates local COVID-19 rules.

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” Mr. James said at Lakers’ media day on Tuesday. “I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.”

Mr. James said he won’t try to convince other people to get the vaccine even though he’s spoken out about other prominent topics.

“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies,” Mr. James said. “We’re not talking about something that’s political or racism or police brutality and things of that nature.

“We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being. I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods,” he said.

The Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka, had said he expected the whole roster to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 19.

Some big-name players, including Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, have refused to get vaccinated, setting up a clash between the league and the players’ association, which has resisted a mandate.

