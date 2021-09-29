Macy’s is reportedly going to court with its landlord to stop Amazon, a major online competitor, from advertising on the billboard atop its flagship store in Manhattan.

The New York-based retail chain told the Kaufman Organization that allowing Amazon to advertise in that spot in Herald Square would cause “immeasurable harm” to its business, according to the financial news network CNBC, which reviewed court papers.

“The damages to Macy’s customer goodwill, image, reputation and brand should a prominent online retailer (especially Amazon) advertise on the billboard are impossible to calculate,” the store said in its filing.

CNBC reports that Macy’s has been using the billboard for more than 50 years, but the lease for the spot expired in August, prompting talks with Amazon. The department store claims its original lease barred other retailers from using the space indefinitely.

“Since the early 1960s, Macy’s has placed a billboard sign on the building adjacent to our flagship store at the corner of Broadway and 34th Street,” a Macy’s spokeswoman told CNBC.

“Macy’s continues to have rights relating to advertisements at that location. We expect to realize the benefits of these rights and have asked the court to protect them. As the matter is in litigation, the company will not have any further comment.”

