ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Seven students were arrested and two were taken to hospitals after a fight involving a knife broke out Wednesday morning at a Maryland high school, county police said.

Annapolis High School was locked down after the fight, which stemmed from a neighborhood dispute, Anne Arundel County Police spokeswoman Lt. Jackie Davis said at a news conference. The injuries, which included cut and puncture wounds, were not considered life-threatening, she said.

During a transition between classes, school resource officers spotted the fight at the top of a stairwell and rushed to intervene, Davis said. A teacher alerted the officers that one student had a knife and the student was quickly disarmed and taken into custody, she said.

Officers didn’t use force since the student complied when ordered to drop the knife, Davis said. Seven students were arrested, she said. Police are reviewing video and interviewing students to identify others involved and there could be more arrests, Davis said.

One student was taken to a Baltimore hospital with a hand injury and another was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury, Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said.

