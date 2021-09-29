The Biden administration says the Afghan airlift was the largest rescue operation in history — yet a month after it ended, officials still can’t, or won’t, say exactly who was left behind, who made it out or why they were the ones who got rescued.

About 124,000 people were brought out, most of them on U.S.-run flights, and more than 60,000 had reached the U.S. as of last week. Some were American citizens, others were green card holders with permanent immigrant rights, and a small number, fewer than 2,000, were special visa holders, by dint of their assistance to the U.S. war effort.

But more than 50,000 of them didn’t fall into any of those categories, leaving large questions about who they are, why they got here and what dangers they may pose. Reports of sex crimes and assaults have already popped up at military bases where they are being held.

Then there are the 60,000 or so others who were evacuated to other countries. Many of those evacuees are still sitting at U.S. military bases overseas while the government tries to verify their identities and stories, check them against security databases, and figures out where they should end up.

The chaos of the aftermath matches the chaos of the withdrawal itself, which saw the administration delay a full evacuation until the Afghan government toppled and the Taliban took control, shutting down pathways to the airport, which was the last ground controlled by the U.S.

“It has now been a month since the U.S. withdrawal and State and DoD are still unable to provide us with basic numbers and information,” said Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee. “This is unacceptable and violates the very checks and balances of our government.”

It’s not even clear how many American citizens were left behind — a number experts say should be easily available.

The State Department said the total is about 100, but members of Congress say that math doesn’t add up, given the 10,000 to 15,000 the department estimated were in Afghanistan and the 6,000 who were brought out.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said trying to get answers has been “a Kafkaesque experience in bureaucracy.” He started with the Defense Department, who told him to talk to the National Security Council, who told him to talk to the State Department, who pointed him right back to the Defense Department.

“Nobody is in charge right now,” the senator fumed to Pentagon leaders in a hearing this week.

Demands for information have streamed from Capitol Hill to the Pentagon, the State Department’s headquarters at Foggy Bottom, Homeland Security’s St. Elizabeth’s campus, and to President Biden himself.

The response, lawmakers say, has been crickets.

Even when briefings are arranged, there are still no new details, senators complained to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week.

Administration officials say the fact that they did get 124,000 people out is stunning and represents the largest such evacuation in history.

“Nothing like this has ever been done before and no other military in the world could have pulled it off,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

Administration officials say most Americans who remain in Afghanistan didn’t want to leave. Congressional aides say that’s not a very helpful explanation. They want to know who the State Department has contacted and if no response is treated as wanting to stay.

As for those who made it out, the administration says they’re being run against security databases, and screening out people who shouldn’t make it. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Congress last week that only a “de minimus” number was failing the checks.

But The Washington Times has reported on two Afghans with serious felony records and previous deportations who made onto flights that reached the U.S., fueling calls by lawmakers on Capitol Hill for more transparency on what checks are being done, including whether previous deportees should be excluded.

Homeland Security has declined to answer those questions.

Over the last week, two Afghan evacuees at Ft. McCoy in Wisconsin have been charged with sex crimes, and authorities are investigating an assault on a female soldier by a group of Afghan refugees being held at a military complex in New Mexico.

“Afghan men on U.S. bases have now assaulted women and children, yet the American people are being denied transparency,” said Rep. Yvette Herrell, New Mexico Republican. “It is more important than ever to demand answers in the wake of our chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Wisconsin Republican who has been tracking developments at Ft. McCoy, where some 13,000 evacuees are being held, said the situation has turned out nothing like what Mr. Biden promised.

Almost none of the Afghans are special visa holders. The fort’s capacity was supposed to be 10,000, but they got an order from Washington to go to 13,000. And of those, 600 were in quarantine for disease.

“We know disease is being imported into our country. we know there are people committing criminal acts that are being imported into our country,” the congressman said. “They brought some of the problems of Afghanistan into the United States.”

Mr. Tiffany also said Afghans are free to walk out of the bases at any time. They are required to obtain vaccinations by a certain date, and the penalty for failing to get vaccinated is that they could in theory lose their status, though former ICE officials say it’s unlikely anyone would go looking for them.

While some Democrats on Capitol Hill have added their voice to the chorus calling for answers, the party’s leaders have taken steps to shield the administration by limiting the number of hearings on the issue.

Mr. Mayorkas, for example, has testified about worldwide threats and faced questions over the Afghan evacuation, but he has yet to sit for a hearing exclusively on the issue.

Republicans say a parliamentary vote last week also strips Congress of another tool it might have used to demand answers.

Normally, lawmakers can pursue what’s known as a Resolution of Inquiry, which is a formal demand for information. ROIs, as they are known, are usually granted speedy debate privileges, which makes them a tool for at least raising issues.

But Democrats derailed the speedy debate privilege for ROIs.

The limit on ROIs has been in place since at least May 2020, when the House went into pandemic mode.

GOP lawmakers said given the abundance of bungles laid at the feet of the Biden team, it’s time to lift the blockade.

“Democratic Leadership has suspended a centuries-old House rule that allows for more congressional oversight – all to protect President Biden from scrutiny for the multiple disasters his failed leadership has caused,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

A Democratic aide on the Rules Committee said committees like Mr. McCaul’s can conduct their oversight in other ways, and lawmakers got a chance to offer proposals as part of the recent debate on the defense policy bill.

Democrats also fear that lifting the curb on ROIs would give the GOP a new means to derail committees’ agenda.

“Republicans have consistently tried to disrupt the House Floor, demanding votes even on noncontroversial bills that they support. Now, they are demanding even more tools to derail the work of Congressional committees,” the Democratic aide said. “We are staying focused on allowing committees to do their work and passing legislation to provide for the American people.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.