The Supreme Court will wade into the gun debate for the first time in more than a decade and grapple with abortion restrictions in its upcoming term, which kicks off Monday.

There’s also a number of other issues percolating in lower courts that the Supreme Court likely would have to consider in the coming months, ranging from religious liberty to freedom of speech and association.

In addition, Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the most senior member of the court’s liberal wing, has become the focus of court watchers, who speculate if he’ll retire amid pressure from progressives to allow President Biden to appoint a younger jurist in his place.

“I hope that he doesn’t let the pressure campaigns coming from the activists and the deep pockets on the left influence his decision,” said Carrie Severino, chief counsel of the Judicial Crisis Network. “Maybe it will turn on how this term goes.”

The high court’s term will convene Oct. 4, and the justices will hear two riveting cases that month.

One focuses on the authority of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to defend a law requiring a procedure to end fetal life before a woman can undergo a dilation-and-extraction abortion, which usually is done during the second trimester.

State officials declined to continue litigating the issue after abortion providers challenged the law. At issue is whether Mr. Cameron can continue to defend the law on his own.

The justices also will have to decide if the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit erred in vacating the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who placed homemade bombs at the 2013 Boston Marathon that killed three people and injured dozens of others.

The lower court found that jurors weren’t quizzed about media coverage of the attack they had observed and their potential bias.

‘Proper cause’ for handguns

Come November, the court will take on the biggest Second Amendment case since 2008’s District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the justices ruled 5-4 that D.C. officials cannot restrict the possession of firearms inside a home.

In New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen, being heard Nov. 3, the justices will consider the state’s issuance of licenses for carrying guns outside the house.

Two men and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association are challenging the state’s requirement that anyone who wants to carry a handgun outside the home must apply for a license and show “proper cause” for the need to carry a gun.

Robert Nash was denied a license despite pointing to a string of robberies in his neighborhood and verifying that he had taken an “advanced firearm training course.” Similarly, Brendan Koch had applied for a license, noting his “extensive experience” with handling firearms in a safe manner.

But New York officials denied licenses to both men, saying they did not show a “proper cause” for carrying a gun in self-defense. The lower court sided with New York.

“This is potentially their first big Second Amendment ruling since [McDonald v. City of Chicago] extended Heller to states,” said Curt Levey, president of the Committee for Justice, citing a 2010 ruling.

On Dec. 1 the court will evaluate its roughly 50-year-old landmark decision, Roe v Wade, which granted women a right to an abortion up until a fetus is viable — usually 24 to 28 weeks of pregnancy.

Mississippi challenged Roe in defending its 15-week abortion ban against a lawsuit brought by abortion providers. Lower courts sided with the providers, issuing an injunction blocking the 15-week ban, and the high court has decided to review the case.

It’s potentially the year’s most highly watched legal battle — especially after the justices declined this month to block a Texas ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Mississippi officials argue that Roe v. Wade should be overturned because it’s outdated. The state contends that the viability standard set out in Roe is unclear, and the state has an interest in banning abortions after 15 weeks to protect the health of women and of unborn children.

A ruling for Mississippi would allow other red states to enact increasingly strict abortion laws. The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

‘A very narrow set of cases’

Elliot Mincberg, senior fellow at People for the American Way, said the fact the high court declined to block the Texas heartbeat law is a sign the court could “eviscerate” its abortion precedent.

“It sends a disturbing signal,” Mr. Mincberg said. “It clearly has the potential for completely overruling Roe v. Wade.”

As the high court considers the Mississippi case, the Texas case is set to return before the justices on a petition for review before the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit rules on the merits of the law.

Like the Texas case, other abortion lawsuits are percolating in lower courts that could force the high court to get involved.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit is expected to rule on a Missouri law that limits abortion to eight weeks and doesn’t allow abortion if the sole reason is Down syndrome.

Earlier this year, the 6th Circuit reviewed an Ohio law that also banned abortion of a fetus with Down syndrome if that is the only reason for terminating the pregnancy. The court struck down a lower court’s injunction halting the law from taking effect.

Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law, said the Ohio and Missouri cases could be appealing to Supreme Court justices.

“These sorts of cases may be more appealing to the Supreme Court. It is not an absolute ban on abortion at a particular time. Rather, it applies to a very narrow set of cases. As I understand the law, if a woman gives some reason other than Down syndrome, abortions are still permitted,” Mr. Blackman said.

Other cases on issues such as religious rights, the First Amendment and LGBT rights are pending before the high court, as the justices decide whether to hear the legal battles.

One case involves a Catholic hospital’s rejection of performing a hysterectomy on a transgender man. He sued the hospital after having his surgery canceled, though he was able to obtain the hysterectomy at a different hospital.

Another lawsuit focuses on Harvard University’s affirmative action policy, which Asian students claim is discriminatory.

Project Veritas, a conservative activist group, also has a case pending before the high court. It is asking the justices to review a Massachusetts law that bans the secret recording of communications by anyone who is not a law enforcement officer. The organization is known for its undercover recordings exposing left-wing corruption.

Rulings in the New York gun case and the Mississippi abortion dispute are expected by the end of June.

