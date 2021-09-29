Sen. Ted Cruz cheered the NBA players who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and ended his applause with a shot at liberals who back abortion rights.

“I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac,” he said.

I stand with Kyrie Irving.



I stand with Andrew Wiggins.



I stand with Bradley Beal.



I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

The four players are among the highest-profile holdouts against the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols, which restrict the travel and requires the testing of unvaccinated players. According to the players’ union, 90% are vaccinated.

These rules call into doubt the players’ availability for the upcoming season.

For example, Mr. Irving will not be allowed to play his Brooklyn Nets’ home games this season, and lose salary accordingly, because of New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate.

The Texas Republican ended his tweet by puckishly citing a common liberal argument in the context of abortion.

“#YourBodyYourChoice,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.