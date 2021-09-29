Police across the country are filing lawsuits, requesting exemptions and considering quitting or getting fired over their opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Nearly 200 San Francisco police officers have applied for religious exemptions to avoid a required inoculation by Oct. 13 or risk being fired.

A survey this month of 733 members of the San Diego Police Officers Association showed about 91% (667) do not believe vaccines should be mandated and 45% (333) said they would rather be fired than comply with a vaccine mandate.

Seven Denver police officers sued local officials last week, arguing that it is unlawful to order city employees to be vaccinated by Thursday or face termination.

“During the pandemic each of these plaintiffs loyally worked the front lines, yet now, they are precipitously placed on the edge of unemployment,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint, filed in Denver District Court, says hundreds of Denver police officers asked to be included in the litigation and many of them are considering resigning over the mandate.

“Undoubtedly, the public would be adversely affected by a sudden mass migration of police officers,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, officers who do not receive a vaccine or approval for a medical or religious exemption by the deadline will be subject to a 10-day unpaid suspension. If they do not comply after those 10 days, they could be terminated.

The complaint claims Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Denver Public Health Director Robert McDonald had no legal authority to issue the order in August and that Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen has no legal authority to enforce it.

The officers, represented by Colorado-based lawyer Randy B. Corporon, want a judge to review the vaccine mandate and grant a temporary restraining order blocking its enforcement.

“The clear, immediate threat of irreparable harm to plaintiffs regarding compliance with an unlawful public health order which mandates a medical procedure, including the punitive nature of the ‘reasonable accommodations’ — coupled with the strong public interest of retaining adequate numbers of police officers — weigh heavily in favor of the requested injunctive relief,” the lawsuit states.

Mr. Hancock told Fox31 in Colorado that he is proud of the 92% of city employees, about 1,400, who have submitted proof of vaccination, but he finds “it selfish folks would file an injunction one week out maybe enticing other employees to follow and wait for them in what the court says.”

The mayor, a Democrat, reportedly said the lawsuit is worrisome because the police department is already grappling with employee shortages and “we don’t want to be further understaffed.”

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, the day before the order takes effect.

In Gainesville, Florida, a judge ruled last week in favor of more than 200 city employees, including police officers, who sued over a local vaccine mandate.

Eighth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Monica J. Brasington temporarily blocked the order. She said the city did not provide any evidence that the mandate serves “a compelling interest through the least restrictive means.” If the city submits evidence, however, the judge could issue a new ruling.

In the lawsuit, the employees argue that many of them have natural immunity after recovering from COVID-19 and they want “less intrusive alternatives to coerced vaccination.”

“They are now goats; scapegoats of failed city policy, scapegoats for failed political leaders and federal policies,” the lawsuit states. “In its mad rush to solve an intractable problem not of the plaintiff’s making, the city has conceived an odious scheme to coerce the plaintiffs into taking unwanted and unnecessary COVID vaccines.”

Charles Wilson, chairman of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, said the vaccine mandate is a protective measure.

“Just as with face masks, they are meant to ensure that people, including law enforcement officers, are provided an extra layer of safety from what must be considered a deadly pandemic,” Mr. Wilson said. “Bottom line – wear the mask, get the shot. Protect you, me and everyone you come in contact with.”

A report this month by a national police organization shows COVID-19 was the leading cause of law enforcement deaths in the first six months of this year.

Preliminary data published by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows 71 officers died after contracting COVID-19 while on the job in the first half of 2021 — more than a third of the 155 line-of-duty deaths recorded.

More officers reportedly died from COVID-19 than the next two leading causes combined: traffic (38) and firearms (28).

The memorial fund says it believes many more officers will be killed by the “invisible nemesis.”

