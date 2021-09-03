Conservative commentator Candace Owens said that she was recently turned away from a COVID-19 testing center in Colorado by a “sadistic” owner who accused her of spreading misinformation that made the coronavirus pandemic worse.

Ms. Owens shared an email on social media this week that she said that she received from the owner of Aspen Laboratories after she recently attempted to arrange to be tested for COVID-19 at the facility.

“We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations,” the owner wrote, according to the copy of the email Ms. Owens shared on Instagram.

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you,” the owner added.

Ms. Owens said the email was sent by Aspen Laboratories owner Suzanna Lee. The Washington Times could not immediately reach Ms. Lee for comment, and other outlets similarly reported being unsuccessful.

“Truly, I’ve never laughed harder,” Ms. Owens about the email on Instagram. “Nothing screams ‘this virus isn’t political’ quite like Googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures.”

“This is not about health anymore, this is about politics,” Ms. Owens added on Fox News. “These people are sadistic, they are sadists. They like fear, they like to manipulate you, they like control. They don’t care about public health. [If this was] a public health crisis she would say, ‘You know what I hate Candace Owens, but of course she is in my town, I’m going to give her a test and make sure she doesn’t infect anybody else.’”

Ms. Owens, 32, has made numerous contentious and disputed comments and claims about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, during the course of the ongoing public health crisis.

Previously, Ms. Owens has referred to COVID-19 as “the greatest political scam in the history of the world” and claimed the virus is not as lethal as health experts have made it seem to be.

